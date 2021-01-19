Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $422,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

