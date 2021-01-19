Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Globe Life by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,006.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $1,102,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock worth $12,542,964. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

