Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.