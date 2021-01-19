Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE CPB opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

