Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,100 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of NLSN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $22.52.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

