Loop Capital Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $90.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CROX. OTR Global assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. 17,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,185. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $66,841,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at about $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after buying an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,112,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.