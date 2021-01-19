Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Loews by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. 4,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on L shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

