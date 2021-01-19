Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.67. 57,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,180. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

