LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) versus Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Financial Comparison

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Burgerfi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

40.1% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Burgerfi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Burgerfi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burgerfi International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Burgerfi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -78.54% N/A -56.61% Burgerfi International N/A -2.59% -0.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveXLive Media and Burgerfi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 7.63 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -5.93 Burgerfi International N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A

Burgerfi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveXLive Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveXLive Media and Burgerfi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00 Burgerfi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Burgerfi International.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats Burgerfi International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Burgerfi International Company Profile

As of December 17, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Opes Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.