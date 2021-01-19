LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.64. 36,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

