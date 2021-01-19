Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.34. 35,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,080. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.43.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

