Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,660. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

