Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,960. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 122.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 236,098 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

