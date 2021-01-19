Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 8th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

In other news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.