Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 8th

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE USA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 25,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Brock purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.