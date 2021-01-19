LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 739,090 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,739,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,090 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.38% of KeyCorp worth $61,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.55. 5,675,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

