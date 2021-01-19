LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $263.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 9.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $263,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $56.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,784.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,900. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,764.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,613.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

