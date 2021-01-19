LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 15,488 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 648,734 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

