Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Lexington Realty Trust makes up about 3.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.26% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.26. 1,589,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,452. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

