Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after buying an additional 3,564,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 981,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after buying an additional 281,085 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 889,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after buying an additional 250,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,923,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,470. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $77.11.

