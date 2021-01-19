Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,401 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 346.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in MetLife by 542.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,218,000. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its position in MetLife by 9.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

