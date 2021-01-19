Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 380.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 910,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

