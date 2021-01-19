Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,651 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.64. 168,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,670. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $242.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

