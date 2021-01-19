Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,265,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Target by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,788,000 after acquiring an additional 162,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.95. 175,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,319. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.