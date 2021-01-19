Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legrand has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 29,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,560. Legrand has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.