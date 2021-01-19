Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS LEAI opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. Legacy Education Alliance had a net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

