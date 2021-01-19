Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

LPTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 433,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

