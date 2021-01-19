Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 1.9%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 28,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 41,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
The company has a market capitalization of $301.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.
About Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.
