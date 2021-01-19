Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 1.9%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 28,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 41,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $301.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,525 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead compound is CTI-1601, a Phase 1 clinical program to treat Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

