Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LCI opened at $6.70 on Friday. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $279.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lannett by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

