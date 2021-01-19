Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

LE traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 4,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,540. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $962.91 million, a P/E ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

