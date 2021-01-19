Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

