KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.75.

KSHB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,480. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.91. KushCo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. As a group, analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

