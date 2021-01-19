Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,150. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

