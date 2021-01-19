Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of ASYS stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 27,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $207,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.