Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 75,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

