Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.00 ($56.47).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

