Klépierre’s (KLPEF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Klépierre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on Klépierre in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Klépierre presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of KLPEF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

