KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.83 Million

Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to post sales of $37.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $38.86 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $31.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $145.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.30 million to $146.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $148.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $159.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,867,659.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,506. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,577 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after acquiring an additional 220,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF remained flat at $$17.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. 224,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,573. The company has a market cap of $998.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

