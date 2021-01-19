Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

TSE:KL traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.87. 372,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,701. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.49. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$25.67 and a 1-year high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

