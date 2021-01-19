Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,637 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

