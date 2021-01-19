Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.54

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.50. Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

