KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $445,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.82.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.