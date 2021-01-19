KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average of $200.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

