Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Keyera has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.