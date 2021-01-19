Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

KEY traded up C$1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.95. Keyera Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

