KeyCorp Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $85.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. 23,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

