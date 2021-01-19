KeyCorp Begins Coverage on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

BOX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 98,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

