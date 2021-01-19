Key Tronic (KTCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Key Tronic to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.25 EPS.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.52. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $82.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

