Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,408,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 9,609,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.6 days.

Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $$0.87 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

