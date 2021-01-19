Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 11.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,696,000 after purchasing an additional 469,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 140.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KW opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

